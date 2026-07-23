ALOR SETAR, July 23 — A man seen allegedly performing a wheelie while carrying his wife and four-year-old daughter in a viral video was arrested by police yesterday.

Kota Setar Police chief ACP Syed Basri Syed Ali said the 26-year-old factory operator was arrested at the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters (IPD) Traffic Police Station compound at about 3.40 pm.

He said a police officer lodged a report after detecting a 17-second video uploaded on social media showing a man riding a Honda EX5 motorcycle performing the dangerous stunt by lifting the front wheel while carrying two passengers, a woman and a child, along the Darul Aman Highway near Dataran Bandar here.

“Following the report, the man was detained for investigation. Investigations found that the incident took place on March 28 when the suspect was on his way out for dinner with his family.

“During the stunt, his 25-year-old wife and their four-year-old daughter were also on the motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Basri said the man was remanded for one day and expected to be released on bail tomorrow, while the case was being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama