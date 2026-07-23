KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — An Orang Asli man was killed while a woman believed to be his girlfriend suffered injuries after the motorcycle they were riding skidded into a ditch outside a café in Kampung Chui Chak, Langkap, last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received an emergency call about the accident at 11.36pm, according to Astro Awani.

He said firefighters from the Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene, about 28 kilometres away.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the 31-year-old Orang Asli man lying face down in the ditch.

“A 25-year-old Orang Asli woman was found on the embankment with fractures to both wrists,” he said in a statement.

Sabarodzi said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Health Ministry medical officer.

He said the operation commander assessed the situation and applied the department’s SAVER rescue concept before directing personnel to retrieve the victim from the ditch using a stretcher.

The woman was given initial treatment before being taken to hospital by a Health Ministry ambulance, while the man's body was handed over to the police for further action.

The operation involving seven firefighters concluded at 1.06am today.