KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — After the success of its live coverage of the 2026 Fifa World Cup matches, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will now be the official broadcaster of the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, which will be held from tomorrow (July 23) until August 2.

RTM, in a statement yesterday, said live coverage of the country’s athletes on the international stage will be broadcast via the Sukan+ (MYTV Channel 111), RTMKlik and RTM’s official social media platforms, as well as on the Sukan+ channel on Astro (Channel 806).

RTM is scheduled to provide comprehensive coverage of the prestigious event, starting with the opening ceremony (at 3am Friday Malaysian time) until the closing ceremony of the quadrennial international multi-sport Games.

“Throughout the duration of the Games, RTM will also broadcast two daily live report sessions for viewers nationwide, with each session lasting three hours, as well as a one-hour daily highlights programme.

“Overall, RTM will provide viewers with nearly 100 hours of coverage, offering Malaysians the opportunity to follow the events taking place in Glasgow, Scotland,” it said in a statement yesterday.

The two daily live reporting sessions comprise a morning session from July 24 to August 2 from 6pm to 9pm (Malaysian time), followed by the evening session from July 25 to August 2 from 1am to 4am (Malaysian time), as Malaysia is seven hours ahead of Glasgow.

The daily one-hour highlight show from July 25 to August 3 will be from 2pm to 3pm (Malaysian time).

RTM said the Grandstand live telecast of the opening ceremony on July 24 and the closing ceremony on August 2 will both be from 2.30am to 5.30am (Malaysian time), with each presented by experienced hosts, including Zachki Ahmad Suri and Jeed Zulkefli.

“This continues RTM’s commitment to providing quality sports content for Malaysians after more than a month of coverage of the 2026 Fifa World Cup,” it said.

The 59-member Malaysian contingent, including 37 able-bodied athletes and 22 para athletes, will be led by chef de mission Datuk Awalan Abdul Aziz. They will compete in 64 events involving eight of the 10 sports being contested.

The 10 sports being contested are athletics and para athletics, swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para track cycling, netball, weightlifting and powerlifting, boxing, judo, lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, as well as 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.

Malaysia, who won’t be competing in boxing and netball, are targeting five golds, two silvers and four bronzes from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. — Bernama