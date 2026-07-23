GEORGE TOWN, July 23 — Penang will continue with its infrastructure upgrading works along the eastern seafront after completing restoration and upgrading works along the north seafront.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the restoration of Fort Cornwallis, along the north seafront, is set to be officially opened this Saturday.

“The Nature-Based Climate Adaptation Programme (PNBCAP) along Beach Street and Weld Quay will be completed by this year end,” he said in his speech at the launch of 1926 Heritage Hotel Penang today.

He said after this, Penang will start its eastern seafront, which stretches from the Swettenham Pier down to Weld Quay, upgrading works soon.

“We want to clean up and present a cleaner, clearer image to visitors, upgrading infrastructure and planting more trees,” he said.

“There will be more to come to make Penang a relevant and attractive destination to visit,” he added.

On the grand launch of the 1926 Heritage Hotel Penang, Chow said the property, belonging to Penang Development Corporation (PDC), underwent a RM20 million refurbishment as the property turns 100 years today.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow delivering his speech at the grand launch of 1926 Heritage Hotel Penang. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He said the hotel, to be managed by The Ascott Limited, has 78 rooms and currently employs 27 staff.

Chow also urged motorists that often caused bottlenecks along Burma Road, where the hotel is located, to be considerate.

“The bottlenecks due to vehicles stopping and parking indiscriminately near the shoplots during weekends and peak hours contribute to traffic jams that affect residents, businesses and road users,” he said.

He called on the city council to step up enforcement along this stretch of Burmah Road especially around the hotel and the surrounding area.

“Good development must be matched with good traffic management,” he said.

The 1926 Heritage Hotel Penang recently received a five-star rating from Tourism Malaysia.

Ascott Malaysia country general manager Mondi Mecja said the hotel has been opened to business for two months and they have been recording about 70 per cent occupancy rates.