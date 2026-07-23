SEREMBAN, July 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the unity government at the Federal level remains stable and strong to ensure economic growth and investor confidence are not affected.

He said cooperation among parties in the unity government at the Federal level is good, as reflected in the smooth execution of Cabinet meetings held consistently, despite competing against each other at the state level.

”At the state level there might be issues, but at the Federal level, it is not threatened yet, and hopefully, Insha’Allah, it remains so after the elections.

”Recently, I chaired a Cabinet meeting with (Minister of Agriculture and Food Security) Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, (Transport Minister) Anthony Loke, (Deputy Prime Minister) Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and other leaders as usual. We must safeguard this stability so the country’s economy is not disrupted and investors continue to come,” he said here yesterday.

He said this while speaking at the Jelajah Kekal Harapan campaign ceramah in conjunction with the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election in Senawang, here.

Among those present were Mohamad, who is Amanah President, and Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) Steven Sim, who is also DAP Deputy Secretary-General.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar and state Pakatan Harapan (PH) Chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Selangor Menteri Besar cum PH Election Director Datuk Amirudin Shari, leadership of the coalition, as well as PH candidates contesting in the state election.

Meanwhile, touching on the administration of Negeri Sembilan, Anwar, who is also PH Chairman, reiterated the stance to retain Aminuddin as the Menteri Besar candidate should the coalition be given the mandate by the people once again.

He said the decision was made based on the service record, sincerity, and good governance shown by Aminuddin throughout his leadership of the state.

”Looking at the track record, sincerity, morals, and character, he is our best candidate for Menteri Besar. Negeri Sembilan is doing well, delivering on its promises. So, put an end to corrupt practices and make this state an example of good administration,” he said.

In this state election, PH is contesting all 36 State Legislative Assembly seats, featuring 16 candidates from PKR, 11 candidates representing DAP, and nine from Amanah.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed August 1 as polling day for the Negeri Sembilan State Election, with early voting set for July 28.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9.—Bernama