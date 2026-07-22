MELAKA, July 22 — A keropok (fish cracker) seller pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today to two charges of using a drone to smuggle tobacco into Sungai Udang Prison on Wednesday.

The accused, Mohd Nizam Ab Manaf, 46, made the plea after the charges were read out before Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman.

For the first charge, Mohd Nizam is accused of committing criminal trespass with intent to smuggle prohibited items, namely tobacco, into Sungai Udang Prison using a drone.

He allegedly committed the offence at Taman Kris Satria, Sungai Udang, here at approximately 1.20 am on July 15, and is charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of six months, a fine of up to RM3,000, or both, upon conviction.

For the second charge, Mohd Nizam is accused of smuggling tobacco into Sungai Udang Prison using a drone at the same place, time and date.

The charge was brought under Section 58 of the Prison Act 1995, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM10,000, imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Alia Safri proposed bail of RM20,000 for both charges and requested a date for submission of documents.

However, the accused’s lawyer Muhammad Izzuddin Ab Malek from the National Legal Aid Foundation applied for reduced bail on the grounds that Mohd Nizam earns only RM1,700 a month and has a family to support.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha allowed bail of RM7,000 for both charges and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case is concluded.

The court then set Aug 19 for the next mention of the case. — Bernama