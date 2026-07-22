SEREMBAN, July 22 — Independent candidate contesting the Sri Tanjung seat in the Negeri Sembilan state election, Islah Wahyudi Zainudin, will have to appear before the Sepang Sessions Court on Aug 11 over a charge linked to a social media post.

The 46-year-old candidate said he received a notice of the charge from an officer of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) yesterday.

“Yes, an MCMC officer came to my house around midday yesterday. The case concerns a post I made on Instagram last January. I accept the process and will appear in court as instructed.

“However, I will continue campaigning throughout the state election,” he told Bernama today.

Islah said the charge will be brought under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

In the five-cornered contest for the Sri Tanjung seat, Islah is up against incumbent Datuk Dr G. Rajasekaran of Pakatan Harapan (PH), A. Achuthan of Barisan Nasional (BN), M. Leevineshwaraan of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and fellow Independent candidate Datuk A. Saravanan.

The Election Commission (EC) has set early voting for the state polls on July 28, with polling day on Aug 1. For the latest, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama