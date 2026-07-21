KOTA BHARU, July 21 — Police have introduced a new strategy to strengthen the fight against drug abuse by requiring every Officer-in-Charge of a Police Station (OCS) to make at least one drug-related arrest each day, effective July 15.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the directive was introduced after drug-related arrests declined despite intensified enforcement efforts.

He said that during the first six months of this year, drug cases fell by 13 per cent to 13,957 from 15,051 cases recorded during the same period last year. Drug-related arrests also dropped by 10 per cent to 14,640 individuals, compared with 16,182 previously.

“We are changing our approach. Every Officer-in-Charge of a Police Station must play a more proactive role in their respective areas because they should know where drug addicts and drug-related activities are located within their jurisdictions.

“Meanwhile, district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division chiefs will focus on drug suppliers and distributors, while the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at the Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) will concentrate on dismantling larger syndicates,” he told a press conference after the Kelantan Police Contingent monthly assembly today.

Mohd Yusoff said the effectiveness of the initiative would be assessed after three months through operational reviews and post-mortem evaluations.

He added that disciplinary action could be taken against officers and personnel who fail to achieve the prescribed targets.

Meanwhile, he revealed that commercial crime, particularly online scams, increased by more than 100 per cent in Kelantan during the first six months of the year, with total losses amounting to RM23.6 million.

A total of 1,480 scam cases were recorded during the period, compared with 732 cases in the corresponding period last year.

He said financial losses also rose significantly from RM17 million to RM23.6 million.

“Despite the various public awareness campaigns that have been carried out, online scam cases continue to increase.

“The most common cases involve investment scams, love scams, phone scams, fake job offers, non-existent loan schemes and online shopping fraud,” he said.

Mohd Yusoff said police would step up awareness campaigns through social media and expressed hope that media organisations would continue to help educate the public to prevent more people from falling victim to online scams. — Bernama