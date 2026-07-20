KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Prisons Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle prohibited items into the Sungai Udang Prison Complex in Melaka using a drone.

The department said the suspicious activity was detected through security monitoring and control measures carried out by prison authorities before a police report was lodged for further enforcement action.

Following the report, police conducted an operation and arrested two local men suspected of being involved in the attempted smuggling.

Several items believed to be linked to the incident were also seized during the operation.

The Prisons Department thanked the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for its swift action and strategic cooperation in tackling the attempted crime.

“The close cooperation between both agencies will continue to be strengthened to ensure the security of prison institutions remains at the highest level and that any attempt to bring in prohibited items can be effectively prevented,” it said in a statement today.

The department added that it was also conducting an internal investigation to determine whether any inmates or other parties were involved in the attempted smuggling.

It stressed that it would not compromise on any violations of the law or misconduct that could jeopardise the safety and order of prison institutions.

The case remains under police investigation, and the department said it would not provide further comments to avoid interfering with the ongoing probe.

Members of the public were also advised against making any speculation that could affect the investigation and legal proceedings.

The department said it would continue strengthening security measures, including the use of technology, intelligence monitoring, security patrols and inter-agency cooperation to address emerging threats such as the misuse of drones for criminal purposes.