KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A man was killed while two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a trailer lorry at Batu 34, Jalan Kuala Sin, Sik, Kedah, today.

The victim, who was driving a van, died in the crash at about 8am, while the driver and passenger of a Nissan X-Trail sport utility vehicle (SUV) suffered minor injuries, according to Kosmo! Online.

One of the passengers in the Nissan X-Trail was Datin Norasima Md Nowar, the wife of former Belantik assemblyman Datuk Mohd Tajuddin Abdullah.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Azhar Mohamad said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.20am.

“The Operations Control Centre received an emergency call through the station’s direct line informing of a road accident involving three vehicles, with victims trapped.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we found a road accident involving a container trailer lorry, a Nissan X-Trail SUV and a Toyota Hiace van,” he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary information from members of the public indicated that the crash occurred after the trailer lorry skidded and crushed the van, before the Nissan X-Trail also lost control and collided with the lorry.

“There were two victims in the Nissan X-Trail, an adult male and an adult female, who suffered minor injuries. Both victims were removed from the vehicle by members of the public before the arrival of firefighters.

“They received initial treatment from the EMRS team before being sent to Sik Hospital for further treatment. The trailer lorry driver was not injured,” he said.

Azhar said the van driver was found trapped inside the vehicle, prompting rescuers to use specialised equipment to remove the victim, with assistance from the Volunteer Fire Brigade of the Yayasan Jariah Malaysia Volunteer Brigade.

“The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene by a Health Ministry medical officer, and the body was handed over to police for further action,” he said.