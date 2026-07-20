SEREMBAN, July 20 — Tekun Nasional has disbursed financing totalling RM36 million to about 1,500 entrepreneurs in Negeri Sembilan as of June this year.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said today that, at the national level, RM540 million has been disbursed to 25,600 entrepreneurs during the same period.

According to Sim, Tekun, established 30 years ago, has contributed significantly to the development of local entrepreneurs.

However, he said, any weaknesses or gaps in the delivery process must continue to be improved based on the actual experiences of entrepreneurs.

In this regard, he has set a target for decisions on Tekun financing applications of RM100,000 and below to be issued within seven days, regardless of whether they are approved or rejected.

“For micro-financing of RM20,000 and below, the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) is working towards a target of providing decisions on applications within 24 hours,” he said.

Recently, Sim attended a programme with Tekun entrepreneurs in Seremban, which served as a platform to gather direct feedback regarding their experiences in applying for, receiving, and repaying financing.

Sim emphasised that efforts to expedite the approval process must be accompanied by efficient fund disbursement so that entrepreneurs can utilise the financing without having to wait too long.

Meanwhile, he stressed that Tekun financing applications do not require support or endorsement from any political leader.

According to him, every application must be evaluated professionally and transparently based on the applicant’s eligibility, regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation, and without reliance on any letters of support.

“Regardless of whether entrepreneurs wear blue, green, or red, as long as they are eligible, their applications must be given fair consideration. We want to put an end to the culture where entrepreneurs are forced to seek out politicians or third parties to obtain letters of support,” he said.

Sim also said that the government continues to expand financing access for entrepreneurs across all communities, such as through the allocation for the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Scheme (SPUMI), which has been increased from RM30 million to RM50 million.

Also, the Indian Community Entrepreneur Financing Package (MUDRA), which provides a total of RM220 million in financing this year, he said.

He said efforts to strengthen local enterprises should not be viewed through a racial lens, as all local businesses compete as Malaysian companies on the international stage.

“If we want to succeed internationally, we must succeed together. If we fail, we fail together,” he said. — Bernama