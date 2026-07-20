KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A mechanic who assaulted, raped and robbed a 15-year-old girl while she was out jogging in Tumpat last month was sentenced to 20 years’ jail and seven strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today.

Muhammad Faryzuan Aiman Mat Yatim, 23, was handed the sentence after he pleaded guilty to two charges before Judge Zulkpli Abdullah, according to a report published by Kosmo! Online today.

For the first charge, he was accused of raping the 15-year-old girl after causing injuries to her.

The offence was committed at a bushy area in Kampung Mesira, Palekbang, Tumpat, at about 7.40am on June 17, 2026.

He was charged under Section 376(2)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between 10 and 30 years and caning upon conviction.

For the second charge, Muhammad Faryzuan was accused of robbing the victim of her Vivo Y19 mobile phone while armed with a deadly weapon — a wooden stick.

The offence was framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the same law, which provides for imprisonment of up to 14 years, a fine or caning upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Aisyha Nai’lah Harizan urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence, saying the accused had first assaulted the victim before robbing and raping her.

“The victim suffered serious injuries after being hit hard on her back and face with a wooden stick before the accused raped her,” she said.

She added that the victim was wearing modest clothing and a long hijab while jogging, but the accused still committed the offence.

The accused later sold the victim’s Vivo Y19 phone for RM35 at a premises, which she said reflected the seriousness of his actions.

Muhammad Faryzuan, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lighter sentence, saying he had a wife and a three-year-old child to support.

The court sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment from the date of his arrest on July 7 and five strokes of the cane for the rape charge, and five years’ jail and two strokes of the cane for the robbery charge.

The sentences will run consecutively.

The court also ordered him to undergo rehabilitation counselling during his imprisonment and police supervision for three years after completing his sentence.