KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) does not directly regulate or determine the design of platform algorithms, instead adopting a risk-based regulatory approach that places responsibility on licensed service providers to manage their own systems.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the approach requires licensed service providers to assess and manage the impact of their systems, including taking reasonable measures to reduce the algorithmic amplification of unlawful or harmful content.

“MCMC adopts a risk-based regulatory approach that places the responsibility on licensed service providers to assess and manage the impact of their systems.

“This includes taking reasonable steps to reduce the risk of algorithmic amplification of content that is unlawful or harmful to users,” she said.

She said this in reply to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli on measures the government could take to curb algorithm manipulation by influencers that could undermine social harmony during Question Time in the Dewan Negara today.

Teo said under the Risk Mitigation Code, licensed service providers are required to conduct risk assessments that take into account the testing and adjustment of their platform algorithms and recommendation systems.

She said MCMC would also evaluate the Online Safety Plans submitted by each licensed service provider to assess whether the proposed risk mitigation measures were effective and met regulatory requirements.

According to her, all licence holders have been given 180 days from the enforcement of the subsidiary legislation on July 1 to submit their Online Safety Plans to the commission.

“We will wait until the end of this year to examine the plans submitted by licence holders to determine whether the plans they have submitted are sufficiently robust,” she said.

From Jan 1 this year, Internet messaging and social media service providers with eight million or more users in Malaysia are deemed to hold a Class Licence for Application Service Providers (ASP) Class C under Section 46A of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama