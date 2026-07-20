PORT DICKSON, July 20 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has called on all political parties to conduct their campaigns with integrity and in full compliance with election laws and regulations throughout the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election.

Aminuddin, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Linggi state seat, said acts of vandalism such as burning or damaging campaign materials have no place in a mature and civilised democracy.

“We want to demonstrate the proper way of campaigning because we live in a civilised state. I hope all parties will respect the rules and let the people judge the conduct of politicians throughout the campaign,” he told reporters while campaigning in the Linggi constituency today.

He was commenting on a statement issued earlier today by the PH Media Centre Secretariat for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, which said the coalition’s main operations centre had received several reports of vandalism involving campaign materials on the second day of the campaign.

According to the statement, the incidents included the burning of party flags in the Palong constituency and damage to flagpoles in the Chembong constituency.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed that police had received a report on the vandalism of campaign materials in Jempol, while investigations into a separate incident in Chembong are ongoing.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5, with the Election Commission setting July 28 for early voting and August 1 for polling day.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama