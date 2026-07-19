PARIS, July 19 — BTS wrapped the European leg of its ‘Arirang’ world tour in spectacular fashion, pulling in a record 184,000 fans across two sold out nights at Stade de France — the biggest single venue audience of the group’s career.

According to allkpop.com, the July 17 and 18 shows packed in about 92,000 fans each, floor included, turning the stadium into a sea of ARMY Bombs and sing along choruses.

V teased the crowd with a joke about his French pronunciation before offering greetings that drew thunderous cheers, while Suga looked back on the group’s earlier visit.

“We performed at this same stadium seven years ago before the pandemic, but I think we had only about half as many people back then. This was our biggest audience and the hottest city. Thank you so much for staying with us all this time,” he said.

The setlist mixed tour staples with fan favourite hits IDOL, Butter and Dynamite, plus surprises for Paris — Boy With Luv and JUMP.

Screens caught fans waving signs in Korean, thanking BTS for their music and support through tough times.

Even French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron joined the ARMY, spotted in the crowd clutching official light sticks. Macron later posted concert footage on Instagram with the caption, “Bienvenue à Paris! (Welcome to Paris!)”.