KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — A teenager could only watch in helpless horror as a crocodile attacked his father and dragged him beneath the waters of a river in Sabah, in a tragedy that unfolded just moments after the pair had been washing their boat together.

The 57-year-old victim, identified as Rusli Mardin, is feared dead after disappearing in the attack at Kampung Batu Putih at about 6.30pm yesterday, Berita Harian reported.

Rusli and his 19-year-old son were believed to have been cleaning their boat along the riverbank when the crocodile struck without warning.

Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue Station chief Suriyadi Darwis said firefighters received an emergency call at 6.31pm and dispatched six personnel to the scene, about 30km from the station.

Based on the son’s account, Rusli was attacked by a crocodile before disappearing beneath the water.

“The fire and rescue team carried out a surface water search operation at the location.

“However, we had to suspend the operation at 8.45pm as darkness made search efforts increasingly difficult,” Suriyadi said when contacted.

Rescuers searched the river until nightfall but were forced to halt the operation as visibility deteriorated.

Suriyadi said the search resumed today, with authorities expected to provide updates as the operation continues.