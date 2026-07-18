KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Teachers are increasingly reluctant to discipline students for fear of being sued, reported to police or vilified on social media, Malaysia’s largest teachers’ union has warned, backing renewed calls for a Teachers’ Protection Act.

The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) said educators were not seeking immunity from the law, but legal protection when acting professionally, in good faith and in accordance with established procedures, Utusan Malaysia reported.

NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon said the pressure on teachers had intensified in recent years, extending beyond the classroom to legal threats, public criticism and online scrutiny.

“Teachers today not only face the challenge of educating students, but also have to contend with threats of lawsuits, police reports, social media criticism and pressure from various parties.

“As a result, many teachers now feel anxious every time they have to make a decision, even when those actions are taken in the best interests of their students,” he told the national daily.

While NUTP does not keep official statistics because such cases are handled by different agencies, Fouzi said complaints received by the union indicated that threats of lawsuits, police reports and letters of demand against teachers had increased compared with a decade ago.

Among the most common complaints were cases involving disciplinary action against students, allegations of negligence during school activities, communication disputes with parents, and videos or statements shared on social media out of context.

Fouzi said a culture of “viral first, investigate later” meant teachers were increasingly condemned in the court of public opinion before the facts had been established.

“Many teachers now choose not to reprimand students, confiscate prohibited items or take appropriate disciplinary action because they fear being recorded, having videos go viral or being sued.

“If this continues, teachers’ authority in schools will continue to erode, making it even more difficult to shape students’ character,” he said.

The renewed push for a Teachers’ Protection Act follows a proposal by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who warned that educators are increasingly exposed to legal action, threats and pressure while carrying out their official duties.

He said the proposed law should provide legal assistance for teachers investigated while performing their duties, establish fair investigation procedures, and protect them from threats and defamation on social media.

NUTP has also proposed including a good faith protection provision to ensure teachers who act within the scope of their official duties and comply with the Ministry of Education’s standard operating procedures are not subjected to civil or criminal proceedings without a thorough preliminary investigation.

Fouzi stressed that such protection should not shield teachers who abuse their authority.

“Such protection is not a licence for teachers to commit misconduct. Any educator who abuses their authority must still be investigated and subjected to appropriate action.

“Without clear legal protection, the teaching profession risks losing its authority, teachers’ morale will decline, and the nation’s education system will suffer long-term consequences,” he said.