KOTA KINABALU, July 18 — A weak earthquake measuring magnitude 3.6 struck Kuamut in Kinabatangan at 11.07pm on Friday, with tremors possibly felt in Lahad Datu and surrounding areas.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the earthquake occurred at coordinates 5.1° North and 117.6° East, about 199km north of Tarakan, Indonesia, and 74km west of Lahad Datu.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 289km.

Separately, a moderate magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, at 12.12am on Saturday at coordinates 5.9° North and 125.2° East, about 85km southeast of Koronadal City.

MetMalaysia said the Mindanao earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km and posed no tsunami threat to Malaysia. — Daily Express