KUCHING, July 18 — The Sarawak Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government (MPHLG) has issued a public warning over the circulation of fraudulent local purchase orders (LPOs) falsely bearing the ministry’s name and details.

The ministry confirmed that the LPOs currently being circulated are fake, unauthorised and were not issued by MPHLG.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said any requests for the supply of goods or services, or payments made based on the fraudulent documents, should not be entertained.

It urged suppliers, contractors, service providers and members of the public to verify the authenticity of any LPO purportedly issued by the ministry before accepting orders, providing services or making payments.

“The matter has been referred to the relevant enforcement authorities for immediate investigation, and legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in the creation, use or distribution of the fake documents,” it said.

MPHLG also advised anyone who receives a suspicious LPO or is approached by individuals claiming to represent the ministry in relation to such documents to contact the ministry for verification and lodge a police report. — The Borneo Post