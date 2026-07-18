JOHOR BAHRU, July 18 — Ten Johor assemblymen took their oaths of office today as members of the Johor State Executive Council (Exco) before the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, at Istana Bukit Serene.

The new Exco line-up includes Mohd Hairi Mad Shah (Larkin), Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (Bukit Permai), Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid (Semerah), Ling Tian Soon (Yong Peng), Lee Ting Han (Paloh) and Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh (Bukit Pasir).

Joining them are four new faces making their debut: Md Israk Abdullah (Kukup), P. Pannir Selvam (Perling), Hasrunizah Hassan (Pulai Sebatang) and Muhammad Naqib Md Ghazali (Panti).

Present at the ceremony were Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Royal Court Council Yang Dipertua Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli and State Secretary Datuk Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir.

Just last Sunday, Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap assemblyman, was sworn in as Johor Menteri Besar for a second consecutive term following Barisan Nasional’s victory in the 16th Johor state election.

The Johor BN chairman clinched the Machap seat with a commanding majority of 15,375 votes.

The election saw BN secure 48 out of 56 state seats, giving the coalition a clear mandate to form the new state government. — Bernama