KOTA KINABALU, July 17 — Confirmation on reports that another female student fell and had to be rushed to hospital during school hours at SMK Tun Datu Mustapha in Kinarut, Papar, on Wednesday, received no response from the State Education Director at press time.

Daily Express reliably learnt that the Form Two student, whose mother is a teacher at the school, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident, if true, comes about a year after the controversial death of Zara Qairina, that is now still at the inquest stage in the courts.

Police, when contacted, did not deny but said to refer any enquiries to the Sabah Education Department. — Daily Express