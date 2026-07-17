MUKAH, July 17 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today attributed the state’s rapid development to its people, saying unity, political stability and their readiness to embrace change have laid the foundation for Sarawak’s transformation.

He said that while the government formulated policies and implemented development plans, the ideas and support came from the people.

“The input itself came from the people. I am only the implementor,” he said at the Pemimpin Bersama Rakyat event in Daro today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s development agenda remains focused on balanced economic growth, infrastructure expansion and human capital development under the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

The state’s international standing has grown through its carbon-negative status, driven by forest conservation and investments in hydrogen, solar and other renewable energy, while the expansion of the electricity grid has replaced diesel generators in many rural communities, he said.

Abang Johari noted that Sarawak is also investing heavily in future talent by providing free tertiary education for eligible Sarawakians in strategic fields and plans to launch its own nano satellite by 2030, with artificial intelligence serving as a tool to improve governance and policymaking.

On Daro’s development, the premier said new bridges and road links have strengthened connectivity with Sarikei, Tanjung Manis and the wider Rajang Delta, with the town’s main road set to be upgraded into a dual carriageway alongside a waterfront project to boost tourism and economic activity.

He said the statewide water grid, expected to be completed by 2030, would improve water security and create opportunities to export treated water, while Daro, Belawai and Tanjung Manis have been earmarked as new tourism growth areas.

Sarawak is also working with the Federal Government to establish a regulatory framework for carbon trading and carbon storage to generate new long-term revenue, he added. — Bernama