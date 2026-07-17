KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has suggested the coalition’s electoral partnership with Barisan Nasional (BN) could continue into Malaysia’s next general election if the alliance performs well in the Negeri Sembilan state election.

Speaking after PN unveiled its candidates for the August 1 state poll, Ahmad Samsuri said the coalition would assess the outcome of its cooperation with BN before deciding whether to build on the arrangement for future elections.

“Of course, whenever we contest an election, we must always look for ways to improve, and if the results we achieve in the Negeri Sembilan state election are good, we will improve even further.

“This is important so that in the next election we can achieve even better results,” he told Berita Harian after the candidate announcement at the PAS headquarters in Seremban last night.

His remarks suggest the Negeri Sembilan alliance is being treated as a test of whether closer cooperation between PN and BN could continue beyond the state election and into the next general election if it delivers electoral gains.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also a PAS vice-president, described the alliance as part of a “new political alignment” that he believed could bring greater political stability while giving the country’s political landscape a fresh direction.

He also did not rule out the possibility of PN and BN unveiling a joint manifesto for the Negeri Sembilan campaign.

“In fact, the machinery of both coalitions will also work together to reach as many voters as possible.

“A new style of campaigning will be seen throughout the campaign period, but I cannot reveal it beforehand.

“But this is a very important step, not only for Malay voters but also for voters of all races,” he said.

On PN’s line-up, Ahmad Samsuri said the coalition’s mix of new and experienced candidates, drawn from a range of professional and administrative backgrounds, would help inspire public confidence.

“This diversity will strengthen us when we become the government in Negeri Sembilan,” he said, adding that decisions on candidacies were made collectively by the leadership of parties within the coalition.

Also present at the event were Parti Wawasan Negara president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau and MIPP president P. Punithan.