KOTA KINABALU, July 17 — The Coroner’s Court here heard that the late Zara Qairina Mahathir still had a conscious mind although she was distressed during her final encounter with a witness.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Wong Haw Huo told Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan that Zara was under the conscious mind as she was able to recognise the witness, who testified: “Wajahnya kelihatan merah seperti baru menangis” (Zara’s face looked red as if she had been crying).

“This is a sign of distress, so clearly Zara was in deep stress after isolating herself in the toilet. It could be she just came out from the toilet and was accidentally seen by the witness,” the 75th deponent stated.

Under examination-in-chief by conducting officer deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fairuz Johari, the witness further testified that the first keywords mentioned by Zara were: “Saya mahu pindah sekolah” (I want to change schools).

According to Dr Wong, Zara was having difficulties explaining the reason because of the serious sequence of the events just hours prior.

“Imagine we have to link this whole picture, connecting the dots to give us the overall picture.

“Zara has been accused by the group; repetitive confrontation by the group; and humiliated in front of peers. She cries, she shouts, no one consoles her. She goes to the toilet with the attempt, hope, someone comes after her, because she at that time was very vulnerable, emotionally dysregulated,” said the witness.

He further testified that Zara wanted this psychological safety in her but still there was no one until she saw the witness.

“I believe that the witness could be the last witness who spoke to Zara until the first keywords said by Zara were: ‘Saya mahu pindah sekolah’ (I want to change schools), and followed by ‘Saya mahu terjun’ (I want to jump).

“So here, do I agree that this is clearly understood consequences? I don’t agree because I’m not assessing Zara that time, and what does it mean by ‘Saya mahu terjun’? Jump from where? Level 3? Level 2? Level 1? I don’t know that.

“So, if I want to establish the suicidal intent, there is a further clarification in that. So, what happens if you think jumping out of which floor will determine which we don’t know? And after jumping off, what are we looking for? Do you think it can lead to what consequences?” he said.

Dr Wong explained that Zara could have just been in a state where she felt: “I’m so distressed, I just want to find a way to escape.”

However, he pointed out that Zara was in the confined closed space of the hostel dormitory dorm and that no one, including her dormmates, came forward to speak with her.

“Every independent source of witness mentioned that this was their first time seeing Zara break down so much, so here we can see how much psychological distress, overwhelmed, negative feelings inside her.

“She wanted to find the support. No one supported and that is the moment that I don’t agree with – whether Zara understood the consequences. Without establishing this understanding, the comprehension of this person, we cannot simply just speculate that she understood the consequences. It’s not fair,” the witness added.

Prior to starting proceedings today, Amir Shah had called for a minute of silence to mark the first anniversary of Zara’s death.

“On the grounds of humanity and solemn respect, the court directs all present in the courtroom to stand and observe one minute of silence before we continue with deponent number 75.

“Muslims are invited to recite Surah Al- Fatihah and pray the eternal peace of the deceased, while non-Muslims may reflect or pray according to their respective faiths,” he said.

The inquest will resume on August 24.

Zara, 13, was found under her dormitory building on July 16, 2025 and died the next day in hospital.

Her remains were exhumed on August 9, 2025 and a postmortem was performed on August 10 at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

On August 20, 2025, five minors, who were give the pseudonyms Student A, B, C, D, and E, were charged with using insulting words against Zara. — The Borneo Post