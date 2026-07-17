CYBERJAYA, July 17 — Malaysia’s economy remained resilient as preliminary data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) showed that its gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2026.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir noted that the figure was higher than the 5.4 per cent recorded in the first quarter of this year, demonstrating that the country’s economic activity continued to expand despite geopolitical pressures.

“We certainly welcome the 5.8 per cent growth on top of the 5.4 per cent recorded in the first quarter. When we look at economic growth, it is measured against the previous growth base. That is why it shows the economy remains strong and resilient.

“At the same time, it also indicates that the interventions we have implemented have helped ease concerns and significantly mitigate disruptions to economic activity,” he told a press conference after an engagement session with the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) Startup Ecosystem: Voice, Vision and Aspirations event here today.

Earlier, in its advance GDP estimates for the second quarter, DOSM reported that Malaysia’s economy expanded by 5.8 per cent, following the 5.4 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

DOSM said the performance was supported by growth across nearly all economic sectors, except agriculture, which contracted.

Akmal Nasrullah said the achievement also reflected the effectiveness of the government’s interventions in managing the impact of tensions in the Middle East, which have put pressure on oil supplies and prices, as well as potentially disrupting other supplies. He added that since the conflict began, the government has continuously assessed developments through the National Economic Action Council (MTEN), which meets weekly.

According to him, among MTEN’s key decisions were ensuring the country’s oil supply remains uninterrupted, managing prices to prevent excessive burdens on the public, and implementing interventions to prevent industries from shutting down due to disruptions in input supplies.

“Thank God, there has been no disruption to the country’s supply chain to date. In terms of prices, we have to manage them and ensure they do not place an excessive burden on the general public. We have also implemented interventions to prevent any industries from shutting down due to disruptions in input supplies. We have successfully mitigated the more significant impacts,” the minister said.

At the same time, Akmal Nasrullah cautioned against becoming complacent over the encouraging second-quarter GDP growth, noting that the conflict in West Asia has yet to show clear signs of ending.

“Tensions can flare up at any time and escalate very rapidly. That is why we must remain vigilant against any challenges that may arise,” he added.

Akmal Nasrullah also stressed the importance of ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are shared across all segments of society, particularly small businesses and Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

“At the highest level, we must continue to maintain the momentum of economic growth because sustained growth will strengthen confidence and further unlock the country’s potential. At the same time, we must ensure that the opportunities and benefits created by that growth can also be enjoyed and seized by small traders and entrepreneurs,” he said. — Bernama