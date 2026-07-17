JOHOR BAHRU, July 17 — The swearing-in ceremony for Johor’s State Executive Council (Exco), which was scheduled to take place at Istana Bukit Serene here today, has been postponed to tomorrow.

Members of the media were informed this morning that the ceremony would instead be held on Saturday (July 18) at 9.30am.

No reason for the postponement was given in the notice.

The swearing-in ceremony was originally scheduled to be held before the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, today.

It was also expected to be attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor Royal Council president Datuk Dr Rahim Ramli and State Secretary Datuk Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir.

Last Sunday, Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap state assemblyman, was sworn in as Johor Menteri Besar for a second consecutive term after Barisan Nasional (BN) secured victory in the 16th Johor State Election.

In last Saturday’s state election, BN won 48 of the 56 seats in the Johor State Legislative Assembly. — Bernama