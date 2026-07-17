KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — A food delivery rider pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of reckless riding that allegedly caused the death of another motorcyclist yesterday.

Muhammad Ridzuan Armis, 21, was charged with riding a Yamaha motorcycle recklessly, resulting in the death of Muhammad Nazri Shahadan, 47, on Jalan Dewan Bahasa, while travelling from Jalan Hang Tuah towards Jalan Istana, at about 2.30am on July 16.

The charge, framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, carries a jail term of between five and 10 years and a fine ranging from RM20,000 to RM50,000 upon conviction.

Prosecuting Officer Inspector Shazwan Hasifi Shahrun requested bail of RM15,000 with one surety.

Counsel Ammanjeet Singh, representing the accused, appealed for a lower bail amount, citing his client’s young age, clean record, and limited financial means.

“The accused works as a food delivery rider and cannot afford a high bail amount. He has also cooperated fully throughout the investigation,” Ammanjeet submitted.

Magistrate Aliaa Anwar granted bail at RM3,000 with one surety, fixed October 2 for mention, and ordered the suspension of the accused’s driving licence pending the conclusion of the trial. — Bernama