KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The government takes seriously any allegations involving ‘corporate mafia’ activities that could undermine the integrity of, and public confidence in, public institutions, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said the ongoing investigations should be allowed to proceed independently, transparently and comprehensively, in accordance with the law and established procedures.

“The government believes that any follow-up action should be guided by the findings of the investigation to ensure that every decision is based on facts, justice and the rule of law,” she said in a written reply published on the Parliament website today.

Azalina was responding to a question from RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) on the status of investigations into the alleged ‘corporate mafia’ case and a proposal to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the matter.

She said the establishment of an RCI in Malaysia is governed by the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1950 (Act 119).

Azalina said that under the prevailing standard operating procedures (SOPs), the process of establishing RCI begins with the lead ministry preparing a Cabinet memorandum to address a matter of serious public interest.

“Once the Cabinet approves the proposal, the Prime Minister will seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to obtain His Majesty’s consent,” she said.

Azalina said that, upon receiving royal consent, the establishment of the RCI would involve finalising its terms of reference, membership and duration of the inquiry, which would then be formalised through publication in the Federal Government Gazette before the commission begins its work.

She said the government remained open to considering the establishment of an RCI or any other appropriate mechanism if deemed necessary in the public interest.

“Any consideration of a proposal to establish an RCI to investigate the ‘corporate mafia’ issue and related matters will be made in accordance with the procedures and requirements provided for under the law.

“It will take into account the facts, findings and latest developments arising from the ongoing investigations by the relevant authorities,” she said. — Bernama