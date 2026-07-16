KUANTAN, July 16 — A traffic police personnel with the rank of corporal was sentenced to four months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today, after being found guilty on four counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM1,000.

Judge Sazlina Safie made the decision after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the case faced by Ahmad Amin Khairul Komar, 42, at the end of the defence case.

“After examining the entirety of the evidence from both the prosecution and the defence, the court decides that at the end of this defence case, the prosecution has successfully proven the case against the ACC (Accused Person) beyond reasonable doubt.

“The prosecution has successfully proven all elements of the offences for the four amended charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, and the ACC failed to rebut the presumption under Section 50 (3) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act,” she said.

According to the charge sheet, the accused was charged with four counts of receiving RM1,000 via online money transfers into his wife’s account from an individual between October 3, 2017, and March 2, 2018.

The court sentenced him to four months’ imprisonment for each charge and ordered all sentences to run concurrently starting today.

The prosecution was handled by MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Ezuain Farhana Ahmad, while the accused was represented by lawyer Melissa Sukri.

Earlier, Melissa requested a stay of execution of the sentence pending an appeal at the High Court, which was opposed by the prosecution.

However, the court allowed Melissa’s application to stay the execution of the sentence until the appeal is decided, while also ordering the accused to be granted bail of RM10,000 with one surety. — Bernama