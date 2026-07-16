IPOH, July 16 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today said the state’s unity government remains stable and will not be affected by political developments in other states that have led to tensions within governing coalitions.

Saarani stressed that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders in Perak remain committed to serving the people and ensuring the state administration continues to function smoothly.

He said the situation in Perak differs from developments elsewhere, including in Melaka, where DAP recently announced its withdrawal from the state unity government.

“After DAP announced that it was leaving the unity government in Melaka, I sat down with my state executive council (exco) members before yesterday’s meeting and asked them frankly whether what had happened in Melaka would also happen in Perak.

“As of yesterday, the answer was no. We made a commitment that since we still have a long period left to serve the people, we will continue working together.

“What happens after the State Legislative Assembly is dissolved is another matter, but for now, until the assembly is dissolved, we will continue performing our duties as usual,” he said.

Saarani told reporters this when asked whether the growing differences between BN and PH leaders in other states would affect relations among members of the state government after launching the Halaman Suri Sejahtera programme in Taman Lapangan Terbang here.

“I do not quite agree with using the word ‘conflict’. Perhaps it is better described as differences in opinion and differences in approach.

“Some people speak loudly, while others speak softly. Some may have a loud voice but a kind heart. Everyone has their own way,” Saarani explained.

On Tuesday, four Melaka DAP state assemblymen announced their immediate withdrawal from the Melaka state government after the State Legislative Assembly passed amendments to the state constitution allowing for the appointment of nominated assemblymen.

Yesterday, the DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) backed the decision by its Melaka chapter to oppose the introduction of appointed assemblymen in the state.

Saarani said the commitment by BN and PH leaders in Perak to continue working together meant there was no issue affecting the administration of the state government despite political developments elsewhere.

Asked whether relations among leaders in the state unity government remained intact, Saarani said there was still no problem.

“This is politics. As Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad once said, there are no permanent enemies and no permanent friends in politics.

“However, it is best that we do not hurt one another. Differences in opinion and differences in views are perfectly fine, but they should not lead to insults, condemnation, vulgar language or breaking relationships.

“We are all human beings. We should be careful not to speak carelessly in a way that hurts or offends other people’s feelings,” he said.