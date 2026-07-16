KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The proposed special task force by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) to strengthen enforcement and tax collection at the country’s strategic ports has been welcomed by the maritime industry as a timely move to enhance transparency, regulatory compliance and protect government revenue.

Maritime Network Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Seri Jeyenderan Ramasamy said the initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing issues affecting customs enforcement and ensuring greater accountability in port operations.

“I appreciate that the concerns we raised through the proper channels are now receiving serious attention from the relevant authorities.

“The formation of this task force is a positive development. I am hopeful that its work will lead to clearer procedures, stronger enforcement and a level playing field for all legitimate operators within the industry,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman said the anti-graft agency and JKDM were proposing the establishment of a special task force to monitor enforcement and tax collection at strategic ports nationwide following discussions between the two agencies on strengthening customs enforcement and curbing leakages.

The agencies also exchanged views on customs inspection procedures, bureaucratic challenges and syndicates’ tactics to evade taxes, including smuggling activities, false declarations of imported goods and the falsification of documents submitted under different approvals.

Jeyenderan had earlier raised concerns over what he alleged was the practice of oil cargo being commingled in shore tanks following vessel discharge during transhipment operations, saying it could give rise to regulatory, documentation and tax compliance issues if not properly managed.

He said when crude oil from different consignments is mixed in shore tanks, the physical characteristics of the cargo change and, unless the accompanying documentation is updated accordingly, discrepancies could arise in cargo classification, valuation and tax assessment.

Jeyenderan expressed hope that the proposed task force would help establish clearer procedures, strengthen enforcement and improve governance across Malaysia’s port ecosystem while safeguarding legitimate industry players.

He added that Maritime Network remained committed to cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and would continue supporting efforts to enhance transparency, compliance and enforcement by allowing them to carry out their responsibilities independently and professionally. — Bernama