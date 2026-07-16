KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded civil servants that public service demands integrity, efficiency, the courage to embrace change and an unwavering commitment to place the interests of the people and the nation above all else.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he had emphasised the message during a meeting with Administrative and Diplomatic Service (PTD) officer cadets undergoing the Postgraduate Diploma in Public Management programme at his office in Putrajaya today.

“The future of the nation depends on a capable and principled leadership and public service that can uphold good governance for a more progressive, just and prosperous Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama