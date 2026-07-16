JOHOR BAHRU, July 16 — Johor police have arrested 11 suspects, including the victim’s employer, over the alleged murder of a foreign worker who was found covered in blood on a sidewalk in Taman Universiti here before dying in hospital days later.

Johor Bahru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Radin Ramlan Radin Taha said authorities received a call from the public about the incident at 2.27am on June 28.

“The public informed that an injured man was lying on the sidewalk of one of the commercial buildings in the Taman Universiti area.

“Following that, the victim was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) Johor Bahru for treatment,” he said in a statement.

Radin Ramlan said the victim was later identified as a 33-year-old foreign man who was legally employed in the country.

He said the case was initially classified under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

“However, the victim later died at 10.23pm on July 4 after receiving treatment for eight days at HSA.

“Following that, a post-mortem was conducted the next day and doctors confirmed the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head,” he said, adding that police then reclassified the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Acting on information, Radin Ramlan said a joint state and district criminal investigation team conducted several raids on July 5 and 6.

He said two local men and a local woman, aged between 36 and 37, including the victim’s employer, were arrested.

“In addition, eight foreign men, aged between 26 and 41, who were the victim’s co-workers were also arrested,” he said.

Radin Ramlan said the suspects were arrested in Skudai, Johor Bahru, Taman Bukit Indah and Iskandar Puteri, as well as in Ayer Keroh, Melaka, and Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.

He said police also seized several items to assist in the investigation.

Radin Ramlan said the suspects had no previous criminal records and tested negative for drugs.

The suspects were remanded for 12 days and are expected to be charged at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court today.