BEAUFORT, July 16 — Nine China tourists were injured when their van collided with a Perodua Axia at Km 21 of the Beaufort-Papar Road, near Kampung Gana, Membakut, on Tuesday.

District Police Chief Supt Champin Piuh said preliminary investigations indicated that the tourist van was attempting to overtake another vehicle and entered the opposite lane when it collided.

The drivers of both vehicles and several tourists sustained injuries and were taken to Membakut Health Clinic and Beaufort Hospital for treatment.

The Axia driver was transported to hospital by passing motorists before firefighters arrived while the van passengers were taken to Beaufort Hospital by ambulances and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle.

The Axia driver, Javidah Osman, 35, suffered minor injuries, while the tourist van driver, Muhammad Farah Izyan, 26, was seriously injured.

Police are investigating a crash that injured nine Chinese tourists and both drivers on the Beaufort-Papar Road in Sabah. — Daily Express pic

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Champin urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist police in the investigation.

“We advise all road users to exercise caution and avoid reckless overtaking, especially when carrying passengers,” he said, adding that motorists should comply with traffic regulations and refrain from overtaking on double solid lines.

Kimanis Fire and Rescue Station Chief Nelson Ponji said the department received an emergency call at 2.38pm and a team of seven firefighters, along with an LFRT appliance and a VIGO vehicle, were deployed to the scene.

The van passengers were identified as Su Ying, 42; Cai Jiangli, 64; Wang Bingbing, 34; Nie Zengmin, 72; Su Yiqin, 12; Xia Zhengcheng, 12; Sun Jiadong, 6; and one passenger whose identity has not yet been established. — Daily Express