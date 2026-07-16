SANDAKAN, July 16 — The condition of Duchess of Kent Hospital Sandakan has once again come under the spotlight after a Sandakan resident shared concerns on social media over the state of the hospital’s facilities, equipment and infrastructure.

The resident, who requested anonymity, posted several photographs together with an account of their experience after accompanying a family member to seek treatment at the hospital’s Emergency Department earlier this month.

The condition of one of the sinks at the hospital. The individual stressed that the post was not intended to blame doctors, nurses or other healthcare workers, but rather to acknowledge their dedication in continuing to serve under challenging conditions.

“I witnessed healthcare workers working tirelessly to save lives and care for patients. They are not at fault. What struck me most was the condition of the environment in which they have to work every day,” the resident said.

According to the resident, one of the most noticeable issues was the shortage of beds, which resulted in some patients being accommodated along the corridors of the Emergency Department. Several facilities were also observed to be in need of maintenance and upgrading.

The resident also highlighted water dripping from air-conditioning units onto pedestrian walkways, several wheelchairs that appeared rusted, and the placement of certain equipment, which, in the resident’s view, warranted greater attention from a safety perspective.

The resident said Duchess of Kent Hospital plays a vital role as the primary referral hospital for much of Sabah’s east coast, particularly for those who cannot afford treatment at private healthcare facilities.

“Government hospitals are where most people turn for treatment. Regardless of whether a patient is rich or poor, everyone deserves fair and equitable treatment, as well as access to comfortable facilities,” the resident said.

The resident also expressed hope that the gap in facilities between Duchess of Kent Hospital and several other hospitals in Sabah could be narrowed.

Based on visits to Lahad Datu Hospital, Tawau Hospital and hospitals in Kota Kinabalu, the resident felt that those facilities appeared more modern than Duchess of Kent Hospital.

However, the resident emphasised that the post was not intended to criticise any individual or organisation, but rather to serve as the voice of a Sandakan resident who wishes to see the hospital continue to improve.

The resident hoped that Duchess of Kent Hospital would receive increased funding to expand bed capacity, upgrade medical equipment and improve its infrastructure for the benefit of both patients and healthcare workers.

“People in Sandakan, like those in other parts of the country, pay taxes and deserve access to public healthcare services of an equal standard.

“I hope that one day the people of Sandakan will no longer have to compare our hospital with others, but will instead be able to say proudly that Duchess of Kent Hospital is also a hospital we can be proud of,” the resident said. — Daily Express