KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 —Police arrested a man on suspicion of attacking two neighbours in Kampung Baru Kundang, Rawang.

Gombak police chief ACP Ibrahim Husin said the incident occurred at 8.30 pm last Saturday, when the suspect, believed to be intoxicated, entered his neighbour’s compound and caused a disturbance.

He said the suspect then attacked members of the family using a sharp object.

“As a result of the incident, two victims sustained injuries and were rushed to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment. The victims’ family lodged a police report the following day,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said acting on information received, police from the Gombak district headquarters arrested the suspect at noon today and seized several items to assist in the investigation.

Ibrahim said the suspect would be remanded and that the case would be investigated under Sections 324 and 447 of the Penal Code.

He urged members of the public who witnessed the incident or have information related to the case to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Amirul Ashyraf Abu Hassan, at 019-3491233 or the Gombak IPD Operations Room at 03-61262222. — Bernama