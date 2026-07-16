KUALA LUMPUR, July 16— The government is continuing to strengthen security in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) through an integrated approach involving federal security agencies, including the addition of strategic assets, the modernisation of operational capabilities and enhancements to surveillance systems.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the measures are aimed at improving monitoring, enforcement and response capabilities against cross-border security threats along Sabah’s east coast.

“Among the strategic facilities that have been implemented and are being developed is the deployment of the Big Eyes system, equipped with radar and long-range cameras, on Ligitan Island, Tawau, to enhance early detection capabilities in high-risk areas,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy (BN-Kalabakan), who asked about the number of new assets allocated to the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) and other security agencies to strengthen security control along Sabah’s east coast.

Shamsul Anuar said the government is also implementing an asset modernisation programme for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), involving the Marine Police Force, General Operations Force (GOF), Special Task Force, VAT 69 Commando and the Special Actions Unit (UTK).

For the Marine Police Force, several new assets are being acquired, including a Police Transport Vessel (PTV) for Lahad Datu, which is currently under procurement, while two patrol vessels in Sandakan and Lahad Datu are undergoing ground refit works.

“For boat assets, a total of 21 patrol boats will be deployed in Sabah, including two Fast Patrol Craft (FPC) for the Marine Police Force in Sandakan and Lahad Datu that are currently under construction, as well as six Fast Patrol Vessels (FPV) to be stationed at strategic locations such as Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, Tawau and Semporna.

“In addition, the government is procuring 10 special operations boats, comprising four combat boats for the Marine Police Force and the GOF, as well as tactical boats for the GOF in several areas, including Beluran, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Semporna and Tawau,” he said.

To enhance operational readiness, he said the government is also procuring 65 outboard motors (OBMs) for use by the Marine Police Force and the GOF in Sabah, in addition to 12 units of 400-horsepower engines for the combat boats of the VAT 69 Commando and the UTK in Sandakan and Semporna. — Bernama