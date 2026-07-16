KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will not stand aside if it ends up facing PAS candidates in the Negeri Sembilan state election, party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said, signalling that seat negotiations within Perikatan Nasional (PN) remain unresolved ahead of Friday’s candidate announcement.

Speaking at a special press conference yesterday, Muhyiddin said Bersatu did not want contests between PN component parties, but acknowledged they could become unavoidable if the coalition failed to finalise its seat allocations.

“It’s not that we want this to happen. How can PN be fighting PN? That’s not what we want.

“But if we have already accepted our nominations and a clash happens, we will still contest,” he said, as reported by Sinar Harian.

Muhyiddin was responding to a question on whether Bersatu would give way if it found itself contesting against PAS candidates in the Negeri Sembilan election.

He also stressed that decisions affecting PN should be made collectively by all component parties rather than unilaterally.

“If we are in one coalition, all parties should be called to discuss the matter. Any negotiations carried out on behalf of PN should be agreed by all component parties,” he said.

According to the national daily, Muhyiddin said Bersatu had yet to finalise its candidates for the Negeri Sembilan election.

He said the party leadership would make a final decision before officially unveiling its candidates on Friday.