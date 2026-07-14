KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman at Istana Negara.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, His Majesty was briefed on the latest developments concerning the commission during the 30-minute audience.

Abdul Halim, a former High Court judge, assumed office as the new MACC chief commissioner on May 13, succeeding Tan Sri Azam Baki. — Bernama