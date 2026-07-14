GEORGE TOWN, July 14 — The Juru–Sungai Dua Traffic Dispersal Project (PTJSD) continues to record positive progress, with Package 1 of the project reaching 28.75 per cent overall completion as of July 12 and remaining on schedule.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) announced that among the major achievements of the project are the completion of preliminary works, while utility relocation has reached 70 per cent and geotechnical work has recorded 68 per cent progress.

“Package 1 involves the upgrading of the East–West Roundabout, improvements to the traffic light system at the roundabout to ease traffic flow and the construction of a new elevated slip road at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn,” it said in a Facebook post.

PLUS said that when completed in October 2027, PTJSD will help improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, strengthen safety and provide a more comfortable travel experience for highway users and local residents.

The 17.3-kilometre project, spanning the three main districts of South, Central and North Seberang Perai, will benefit 200,000 daily users of the route.

The PTJSD, estimated to cost RM3 billion, is expected to reduce traffic congestion, with 30 per cent of traffic shifting to the new direct Juru–Sungai Dua route, cutting peak-hour travel time from one hour to just 20 minutes.

It is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and the Malaysian Highways Authority to address traffic congestion along the Juru–Sungai Dua corridor, the main route connecting Penang with states in the northern peninsula. — Bernama