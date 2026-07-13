MELAKA, July 13 — The Melaka government has collected RM59.6 million in heritage charges imposed on out-of-state visitors staying at registered hotels in the state since 2012.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) contributed the largest share at RM50.9 million, followed by Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) with RM6.6 million, Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) with RM1.8 million, and Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) with RM209,000.

He said 60 per cent of the total collection, amounting to RM35.75 million, was allocated to the state government, while the remaining 40 per cent, or RM23.85 million, went to the local authorities.

“Of the state government’s 60 per cent share, RM34,668,367.90 has been channelled to the government through the Melaka State Heritage Charge Trust Account.

“Of that amount, RM28.35 million has been utilised for various tourism industry development initiatives in the state, in accordance with the terms and conditions stipulated under the Melaka State Heritage Charge Trust Account directive,” he said during the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting at Kompleks Seri Negeri here today.

He was responding to a question from Leng Chau Yen (PH–Bandar Hilir) about the collection and management of Melaka’s Heritage Charge.

Elaborating, Abdul Razak said the Heritage Charge, which was introduced at RM2 in 2012, was revised to between RM3 and RM5 from 2025 based on the classification of tourism premises, following approval by the State Executive Council (MMKN).

He said the continued increase in tourist arrivals, particularly through initiatives such as Visit Melaka Year (TMM) and the Car-Free Zone (CFZ) in Banda Hilir, had led to higher demand for accommodation, which in turn contributed directly to increased Heritage Charge collections.

“Based on Heritage Charge collection statistics for 2025, the revised rates resulted in collections rising to RM7,601,179, compared with RM4,781,244 in 2024.

“This represents an increase of RM2,819,935, or 58.98 per cent, in 2025 compared with 2024. The increase has had a positive impact on strengthening state revenue to support heritage conservation and preservation efforts, as well as the development of Melaka’s tourism sector,” he said. — Bernama