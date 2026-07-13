SHAH ALAM, July 13 — Motorists and members of the public are advised that a full-scale aircraft disaster exercise, Latih Amal Ex Urban Falcon 2026, will take place at the Denai Alam Rest and Relax (R&R) area on the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (Dash).

The exercise is scheduled for Thursday, July 16, from 8:00am to 2:00pm.

Organised by Malaysia Airports in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the Selangor State Secretary, Prolintas-Dash, and the Department of Information Malaysia (JaPen), the drill forms part of the 2026 National Air Disaster Preparedness Programme under the theme "Integrasi Perkasa, Aspirasi Nusa."

The primary objective of the exercise is to test and evaluate the coordination, response times, and overall preparedness of various safety and emergency agencies in responding to a major aviation emergency.

What to expect

Dash Highway users and residents near the Denai Alam R&R may observe the following during the simulation:

The presence of emergency vehicles and sounding sirens.

The use of an aircraft replica.

Controlled smoke and other simulated emergency activities.

The public is advised not to be alarmed and is encouraged to cooperate with personnel on-site to ensure the exercise is carried out safely and smoothly.