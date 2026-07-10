KUANTAN, July 10 — Operations at Rompin Hospital and the delivery of healthcare services to patients have not been affected following a gathering by workers of a non-concession company at the hospital, which went viral on social media yesterday, according to the Pahang State Health Department (JKNP).

JKNP said in a statement today that the department had taken the necessary measures to ensure the continuity of healthcare services at the hospital.

“The public is advised not to speculate and developments related to the matter will be communicated through official channels from time to time,” the statement said.

The department said 24 workers from the non-concession company, comprising cleaning and landscape maintenance personnel, were involved in the gathering.

“The issues raised by the workers were resolved after the company paid their salaries at 12 noon yesterday,” it said.

A video that went viral on social media yesterday showed a gathering of a group of workers at the hospital seeking explanations over allegations that deductions made from their salaries for Employees Provident Fund and Social Security Organisation contributions had not been remitted. — Bernama