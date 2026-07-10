KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) uses data-driven assessments, monitoring, auditing and compliance with established regulations and procedures to evaluate the actual safety level in schools and teacher education institutes (IPG).

The MOE said the School Inspectorate assesses the effectiveness of safety measures in schools based on seven key indicators, including three-year student attendance trends, Sistem Sahsiah Diri Murid data, findings from Student Voice and Teacher Voice questionnaires, and surprise inspections.

The assessment also covers the effectiveness of collaboration between schools, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and alumni, in addition to observations on physical security measures and the functionality of closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems.

“These indicators enable the MOE to obtain a comprehensive picture of the actual level of security in schools,” said the ministry in a written reply published on the Parliament website today.

The ministry was responding to a question from Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar) on the assessment methods and indicators used to determine the actual safety level in schools and IPGs.

The MOE said the level of school safety is also assessed annually through the School Safety Rating System (SPKS), which involves a self-assessment covering six main aspects, namely Student Activity Management, Infrastructure Safety Management, Social Management, Crisis and Disaster Management, Risk Management, and Security Guard Service Management.

Findings from the assessment are then used to identify areas for improvement, allowing the State Education Department (JPN) and District Education Office (PPD) to provide the necessary guidance and support to schools.

The MOE said safety levels at IPGs are assessed based on compliance with the IPG Student Regulations and the implementation of activities and courses in accordance with established guidelines.

The ministry said the Pengelolaan Kursus Aktiviti Luar Berdasarkan Modifikasi Pelaksanaan Maklumat Kursus has been adopted at all IPG campuses since April 16, with monitoring carried out to ensure compliance with the Course Information, Practical Assessment Guide, IPG Student Activity Implementation Guidebook and professional circulars in force.

“This compliance serves as an important measure to ensure risk management, discipline and student safety remain at a good level,” it said. — Bernama