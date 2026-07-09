TATAU, July 9 — A giant crocodile measuring about five metres in length was captured on the first day of a joint crocodile hunting operation at Sungai Tatau on Wednesday.

The operation, covering Sungai Tatau and the Tatau estuary, was launched following repeated sightings of large crocodiles in the river and several past attacks, including one involving a primary school pupil.

A Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Bintulu spokesperson said the integrated operation brings together licensed and experienced crocodile hunters from Bintulu, Sibu, and Tatau to target nuisance crocodiles and improve public safety.

Licensed crocodile hunter Jeferry Siew from Sibu said the increasing crocodile population had made Sungai Tatau far more dangerous than in the past.

“The river is no longer as safe as it used to be. Large crocodiles can now be found throughout the river. We advise the public, especially children, not to bathe or swim in the river,” he said.

Siew said he was concerned that many students continued to swim in the river after school despite being aware of the dangers.

“If you continue swimming in this river, one day you could become a crocodile victim. We have many years of experience hunting crocodiles and understand their behaviour, so please take this warning seriously,” he said.

He also urged parents to remind their children to stay away from the river and called on the public not to throw rubbish into the water, warning that food waste and other refuse could attract crocodiles to areas frequently visited by people.

According to Siew, crocodiles are opportunistic predators capable of remaining in the same area for long periods before attacking when the opportunity presents itself.

Siew’s team uses a crane to move the crocodile onto the back of a pickup truck. — The Borneo Post pic

The Bintulu licensed crocodile hunting team, led by Juni Kung, said the operation uses baited fishing lines to capture nuisance crocodiles as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the threat to river users and prevent future attacks.

Kung thanked fellow crocodile hunters from Sibu and Tatau for joining the operation, as well as the headmaster of SJK Chung Hua for attending to show support.

A Tatau crocodile hunting team representative described the collaboration as an important initiative to enhance public safety along Sungai Tatau.

Following the successful removal of the five-metre crocodile on the first day, the hunting teams remain optimistic that the operation would continue to remove dangerous crocodiles from the river and further reduce the risk of attacks on local communities. — The Borneo Post