KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — A total of 78 Myanmar nationals of Rohingya ethnicity have been granted refugee status under Malaysia’s new Refugee Registration Document (DPP) programme, with 25 of them identified as eligible for employment under a pilot work initiative.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the figures in a written parliamentary reply yesterday, noting that these individuals were part of the programme’s first phase, which initially targeted detainees in Perak’s Immigration Detention Depots.

“Until June 2026, 128 Myanmar nationals of Rohingya ethnicity, comprising 127 adult men and one adult woman, were transferred to PPKPPS (Special Detention Centre for Refugees and Asylum Seekers) Bidor, Perak.

“Following the status determination process, 78 individuals comprising 77 men and one woman have been approved as refugees under the DPP programme. The release process will only be carried out after all related procedures have been completed,” he said.

The minister was responding to an inquiry from Seputeh MP Teresa Kok regarding the DPP programme’s progress, the number of refugees permitted to work, and the role of NGOs in the registration process.

Launched on January 1, the DPP programme establishes a formal mechanism to identify and manage migrants seeking temporary protection in Malaysia. The Home Ministry handles biometric collection, security screenings, and the verification of protection claims.

“The process involves migrants holding UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) documents as well as individuals who declare themselves as refugees.

“It is not limited to documentation alone, as each applicant must undergo the necessary screening and verification process before being recognised under the programme,” Saifuddin Nasution added.

Successful applicants receive a DPP card, which serves as the government-recognised identification for a temporary stay in Peninsular Malaysia.

During Phase 1, the ministry recorded 4,010 detainees, including 4,008 Myanmar nationals of Rohingya ethnicity, one Sudanese national, and one Syrian national. This group consists of 2,746 adult men, 632 adult women, 392 boys, and 240 girls. Transfers to PPKPPS Bidor are being managed gradually to accommodate the centre’s 400-person capacity.

Phase 2, which extends to UNHCR cardholders and refugee claimants currently outside detention facilities, is expected to launch in the second half of 2026.

“The registration process for this group will be conducted at refugee status determination centres that will be announced later.

“The ministry is targeting for the registration exercise to be fully completed by December 31, 2029,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution further noted that the government is exploring employment opportunities for recognised refugees through the DPP Employment Programme. He clarified that the registration exercise remains entirely under the jurisdiction of the Immigration Department of Malaysia, with no involvement from NGOs.