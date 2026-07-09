PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Malaysia has launched a strategic framework to shield the nation from future cyber threats posed by quantum computing, introducing the National Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration Plan and the Malaysia Quantum Cryptography Sandbox.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim noted the urgency of these initiatives, saying that Malaysia must rapidly adapt as cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated.

“We are introducing new concepts such as the National Cryptography Policy and our cryptography action plans. These were not things we discussed years ago because the challenges we face today are entirely different,” he said.

Anwar said that the breakneck pace of technological change leaves the country with no choice but to master artificial intelligence, cryptography, and other emerging fields to ensure national security.

“If we want the country to remain safe, we must master these new fields of knowledge. There is no other choice,” he added.

The prime minister also highlighted that cyber threats transcend national borders, necessitating tighter international cooperation. He noted that diplomatic discussions with regional leaders now routinely integrate AI, drones, and digital border security alongside traditional defence priorities.

The initiatives were unveiled during the launch of National Security Month at the Cyber Defence and Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2026 in Putrajaya.

National Security Council director-general Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin explained that these measures are part of a broader effort to harden government systems against the next generation of digital threats.

The migration plan and sandbox are designed to build a robust national cryptography ecosystem, preparing Malaysia for an era where quantum computers could potentially compromise the majority of today’s encryption methods.

Nushirwan stated that these initiatives complement the Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy 2025-2030, which employs a whole-of-nation approach by uniting government agencies, industry, academia, and the public to bolster cyber resilience.

As a testament to the country’s digital progress, Nushirwan said that MyDigital ID has now surpassed 12 million registered users and has been integrated with 114 government services, significantly enhancing the security and trust of digital public service delivery.