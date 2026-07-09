MIRI, July 9 — Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Chiew Choon Man has urged Malaysia Airlines to increase the frequency of its domestic flights, particularly on the Kuala Lumpur–Miri route, to meet rising travel demand and help lower airfares.

In a statement, Chiew said the request was made during a meeting with the Malaysian Aviation Group Berhad (MAG) at his office in Putrajaya last week.

“As domestic travel becomes increasingly important, I requested Malaysia Airlines to increase the frequency of domestic flights, especially between Kuala Lumpur and Miri, and they responded favourably,” he said.

Chiew noted that flights on the Kuala Lumpur-Miri route are often fully booked, while ticket prices have increased significantly.

Although MAG attributed the reduced flight frequency to geopolitical tensions that disrupted airline operations, he said demand for additional flights remains strong.

He stressed that restoring flight frequencies would help reduce fares and keep domestic air travel affordable.

“With the geopolitical situation stabilising, this is an opportune time to restore flight frequencies to their previous levels,” he said.

Chiew added that he would continue engaging with other airlines to encourage more flights to Miri, so that airfares remain affordable and competitive.

He also revealed that MAG chief commercial officer Dersenish Aresandiran had informed him that Malaysia Airlines aims to restore domestic flight frequencies to normal levels beginning September.

According to Chiew, the recovery is supported by improving global conditions, including the resumption of flights through Qatar and an anticipated increase in tourism during China’s holiday season.

He added that MAG plans to nearly double its fleet with the delivery of 28 new aircraft over the coming years while expanding its network from around 70 destinations to nearly 105.

“This expansion will improve connectivity, create more travel opportunities and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional tourism hub,” he said. — The Borneo Post