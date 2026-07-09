KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has criticised Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming over a Facebook post using her image ahead of the Johor state election on July 11.

In a statement issued today, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said she “strongly condemn[ed]” what she called “cheap election propaganda” bearing her likeness.

“He is a federal minister. He should behave like one, not spread false and misleading material like a desperate party cybertrooper,” she said.

The dispute centres on a poster Nga shared on Facebook, captioned “Wow!”, aimed at voters returning to Johor to cast their ballots in the state polls. The graphic, which carried Rosmah’s image alongside the words “IF YOU DON’T COME BACK, I’LL BE BACK,” appeared to attribute the phrase to her.

Rosmah denied ever making the statement attached to the image, calling it “a clear lie, maliciously created to mislead voters.”

She called on the Communications Ministry to act against Nga, arguing that ordinary Malaysians who spread fake content online face investigation and that a DAP minister “should not be above the law.”

“I will not stay silent,” she said. “Politics is politics. But using someone else’s image to spread lies is cowardly, dirty and desperate.”

There was no immediate response from Nga or DAP to Rosmah’s statement.

The exchange comes in the final stretch of campaigning before Johor voters go to the polls on Saturday, with the contest already marked by sharp exchanges between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan-aligned figures over social media content and unverified claims.