PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a collective national defence, warning that security can no longer be left solely to the military and enforcement agencies as artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber threats reshape Malaysia’s security landscape.

Launching National Security Month at the Cyber Defence and Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2026, Anwar argued that conventional approaches are insufficient against increasingly sophisticated criminals who are now exploiting emerging technologies.

“If every family and every household is not prepared, there is a security risk. Criminals and smugglers are becoming more sophisticated and are now using AI,” he said.

The prime minister stressed that national security must evolve from a state-led responsibility into one that extends to every household, student, and institution.

He then said education is the first line of defence, with awareness beginning at home.

“Previously we spoke about firewalls in our systems. Today, every household must have its own firewall by equipping families with the knowledge and values to protect themselves from influences that threaten the nation’s security,” he said.

Describing the current global environment as a “post-normal” era, Anwar said that technological change is occurring at an unprecedented pace across multiple sectors simultaneously, rendering traditional government structures inadequate.

This shift, he argued, demands new expertise, a bolder adoption of technology, and the dismantling of bureaucratic silos.

“The pace of change is unprecedented. It is no longer confined to one field but affects every sector at the same time,” he said.

“There is no longer compartmentalisation. National security is no longer the responsibility of one ministry. Every ministry must understand the challenges we face and work together.”

As an example, Anwar cited the agriculture sector, which now relies on a convergence of digital technology, AI, and cross-ministerial cooperation.

He urged leaders to abandon outdated thinking and anticipate threats proactively rather than waiting for overseas narratives to dictate the response.

“We must not wait for outside narratives before acting. It is our responsibility as leaders to anticipate these challenges and protect the country’s security,” he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the necessity of international collaboration, referencing recent discussions with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He noted that modern border security now extends beyond physical boundaries to encompass drones, AI, and cyber warfare.

“We cannot succeed without cooperation among nations,” he said.

National Security Month aims to promote public awareness and foster a whole-of-nation approach to safeguarding Malaysia against both conventional and emerging threats.